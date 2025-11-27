Azerbaijan, Jordan ink key documents to expand cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Jordan signed several key documents in Baku on Thursday following the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation.

The co-chairs of the Commission — Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev and Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Alqudah — signed the protocol on the outcomes of the 4th meeting, along with the Executive Cooperation Program in the fields of science and education, culture and art, youth and sports, archaeology, health, and media for 2025–2027, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The event also included several signing ceremonies, among them an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Jordan on cooperation and mutual assistance in the field of customs affairs; a memorandum of understanding and implementation program between the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency and Jordan’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on cooperation in tourism; and a memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO).

The meeting continued with a Q&A session.

Both co-chairs emphasized that the Intergovernmental Commission serves as the main platform for economic cooperation. They noted that the protocol signed during the 4th meeting covers trade, investment, industry, energy, transport, education, culture, and other areas. According to them, progress across many sectors confirms the strategic nature of bilateral relations and underscores the need to further expand existing cooperation potential.

