Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan agree to exchange transportation permits

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan held a meeting of Joint Commission on International Road Transport in Baku, Trend reports.

The two countries exchanged data on volume of road transport in 2017 as well as information on the use of special transport permits, and discussed a number of other significant issues, the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan said in a message Nov. 30.

The parties stressed parity in use of transport permits by Kazakh and Azerbaijani carriers - Azerbaijani carriers prevail in transportation, while Kazakh carriers prevail in transits.

At the same time, the countries do not carry out passenger transportation.

However, the delegations noted that the issue of establishing a car passenger communication between the two countries will be considered.

The sides agreed to establish a preliminary exchange of 1,000 bilateral transportation and transit permits for 2018.

News.Az

