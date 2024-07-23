Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan develop project on green energy exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh Ambassador to Baku Alim Bayel announced on Tuesday that his country intends to export green energy through Azerbaijan.

According to the diplomat, Astana and Baku are developing a project to export green energy from Kazakhstan through Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.Speaking at the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Tourism Forum, Ambassador Bayel hailed close trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. He also emphasized the importance of the Middle Corridor in enhancing ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.On May 1 in Tashkent, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the integration of energy systems. The implementation of the document will allow the three countries to interact in the production of green energy and the organization of its export through Azerbaijan to Europe.

News.Az