Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan ink 2025 military cooperation plan

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday met with his Kazakh counterpart, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov in Baku.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX , the Defense Ministry told News.Az The ministers hailed the friendly and fraternal roots of bilateral military cooperation between the two countries. The sides emphasized that cooperation in the field of defense strengthens both armies.At the meeting at Baku Expo Center, the current state and prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were discussed, detailed views were exchanged on various issues of mutual interest.In the end, a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2025 was signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and a memorandum was signed between the national defense universities.

