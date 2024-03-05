Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission holds meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 20th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was held in Astana.

Noted that before the meeting, there was a bilateral meeting between the co-chairs of the Commission, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, and Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev.

There was an exchange of views on measures taken to strengthen mutual activity in all directions of cooperation between Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, expansion of the nomenclature of export-import goods, and development of priority projects in energy, investment, and transport-logistics fields.

At the end of the meeting, the Protocol on the results of the 20th session of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission was signed. It was agreed to hold the 21st meeting of the commission in Baku next year.

News.Az