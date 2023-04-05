Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign business contracts

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign business contracts

A ceremony of signing agreements and memorandums between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan took place in Baku, News.Az reports. 

A contract was signed for the supply of metal products and sheet steel, as well as food and confectionery products from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

In addition, a document was signed for the supply of batteries and transformers to Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      