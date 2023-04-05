Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign business contracts
A ceremony of signing agreements and memorandums between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan took place in Baku, News.Az reports.
A contract was signed for the supply of metal products and sheet steel, as well as food and confectionery products from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.
In addition, a document was signed for the supply of batteries and transformers to Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan.