Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan trade triples in Q1 2022

The trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan tripled in the first quarter of 2022, CEO of Kazakh QazTrade JSC Azamat Askaruly said during the visit of Trade and Economic Mission of Kazakh producers to Baku, News.Az reports.

He noted that the trade turnover between the two countries reached $100 million from January to March 2022.

“We are confident that the trade turnover will reach $500 million by the end of this year, and we will be able to reach $1 billion in the long term,” Askaruly added.

