Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan ink agreement on strategic green energy partnership

On November 13, a trilateral meeting was held in Baku between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed the “Agreement between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Kazakhstan and Republic of Uzbekistan on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy,” News.Az reports.Following the signing ceremony, the presidents delivered their speeches.The event also included the signing ceremony of the “Implementation Program for Cooperation in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy among the energy ministries of Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Kazakhstan and Republic of Uzbekistan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” with the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in attendance.Following the ceremony, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud convened for further discussions.

News.Az