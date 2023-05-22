Azerbaijan keeps taking significant steps to increase share of green energy: Parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues taking significant steps to increase the share of green energy, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) said on Monday.

Speaker Gafarova made the remarks while speaking at a conference “The Role of the National Parliaments in Promoting Security and Stability through Green Economy, Connectivity and Sustainable Development” in Baku. The conference was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, News.Az reports.

Green technology will open new horizons for environmental protection measures, said the speaker, adding: “The transition to a green economy will allow addressing a number of problems. Green economy is defined as one of the five important directions in “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socioeconomic Development”.”

She stressed that Azerbaijan's vast energy sources will further increase the country's role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

News.Az