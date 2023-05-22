Azerbaijan keeps taking significant steps to increase share of green energy: Parliament speaker
Azerbaijan continues taking significant steps to increase the share of green energy, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) said on Monday.
Speaker Gafarova made the remarks while speaking at a conference “The Role of the National Parliaments in Promoting Security and Stability through Green Economy, Connectivity and Sustainable Development” in Baku. The conference was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, News.Az reports.
Green technology will open new horizons for environmental protection measures, said the speaker, adding: “The transition to a green economy will allow addressing a number of problems. Green economy is defined as one of the five important directions in “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socioeconomic Development”.”
She stressed that Azerbaijan's vast energy sources will further increase the country's role in ensuring Europe's energy security.