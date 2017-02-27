Azerbaijan kept unemployment rate at 5% in 2016: minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2016, employment agencies provided 56,631 people with work in Azerbaijan, which is more than a twofold increase compared to 2015, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov told reporters in Baku.

“Azerbaijan was able to keep unemployment rate at 5 percent last year, which is much lower than in a number of developed countries. For example, the figure is 19.6 percent in Spain, 9.9 percent in France, 6.9 percent in Sweden,” he said, according to Trend.

The policy aimed at providing the population with jobs continues in 2017 as well, according to the minister.

“Jobs are mainly being created as part of the social responsibility policies of state companies and agencies,” Muslumov said, adding that in the first two months of 2017, the number of employed people was about 40,000.

