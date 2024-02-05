Azerbaijan: Khankendi fully prepared for snap presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani city of Khankendi is fully prepared for the snap presidential election scheduled for February 7, Imran Mirzayev, Chairman of Polling Station No. 14 located in Khankendi within Khankendi Constituency Election Commission No. 122, told AZERTAC, News.Az reports.

Mirzayev highlighted that the polling station has been equipped with necessary technical and methodical resources, including voter lists and information boards. Voting booths have been set up to allow voters to express their choices freely. Designated areas for secretaries, members, and election observers have been arranged at the polling stations. The distribution of notifications to voters regarding the date, time, and location of voting has been successfully completed, and the precinct election commission has received the ballot papers.

“The precinct is fully prepared to conduct the presidential election,” underscored Imran Mirzayev.

"These are historic times. It is a matter of great pride to hold an election in the liberated territories, and to establish one of the polling stations in the city of Khankendi. As a resident of Khankendi, I am doubly delighted," stressed the chairman of the precinct election commission.

