Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan explore prospects for cybersecurity co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan explored prospects for cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

Azerbaijan’s Electronic Security Service (ESS) hosted a meeting with a Kyrgyz delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Digital Development Klim Omelchenko, News.Az reports.The meeting discussed Azerbaijan's experience in creating a national CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) and establishing cooperation with international organizations, as well as possibilities for cooperation between cybersecurity institutions, information exchange, and increasing human resource capacity.Representatives from the World Bank and the International Telecommunication Union also participated in the discussions.The parties agreed to establish international cooperation and hold regular meetings in this direction.From January through June 2024, information and communication enterprises in Azerbaijan provided services worth 1.6 billion manat or $940 million (an increase of 12.2 percent year-on-year), with 74.5 percent of these services provided to the population.

News.Az