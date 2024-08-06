Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan mull collaboration in hydrometeorology

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have held discussions to boost cooperation in the field of hydrometeorology.

The National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting with a delegation led by Azis Saparaliev, the Acting Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan.During the visit, the Kyrgyz delegation toured the Situation Center and received detailed information about its activities and the work carried out in Azerbaijan in the domain of hydrometeorology. Hydrometeorology plays a crucial role in monitoring and predicting weather patterns, which is essential for various sectors such as agriculture, aviation, and disaster management.The sides also explored potential avenues for future collaboration in hydrometeorology.

News.Az