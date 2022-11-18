Azerbaijan Land Forces conduct live-fire tactical drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for the current year, live-fire tactical exercises were conducted in the Azerbaijan Land Forces’ motorized rifle units, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the exercises, the units carried out practical activities.

The units worked out various methods for advancing forward by the use of combat vehicles and, moving along the designated route, successfully fulfilled tasks on approaching an imaginary enemy’s positions and destroying the detected targets.

The main objectives of the exercises, held with the consideration of the experience gained in the Patriotic War and modern combat operations, are to further increase the combat capability of motorized rifle units, as well as to improve the field and practical skills of military personnel.

News.Az