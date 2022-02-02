Azerbaijan Land Forces conduct sniper training course (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan, the sniper training course continues in the Azerbaijani Land Forces, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In the course, special attention is paid not only to mastering the tactical and technical characteristics of sniper rifles but also to the fire and physical training of servicemen.

During practical classes, snipers acting individually and in pairs in any weather conditions accomplish tasks on firing at targets located at different distances.

In addition, the skills of selecting and preparing a firing position, a covert approach to facilities designed to accomplish combat training tasks, firing from uncomfortable positions, retreating from a position when detected, and other skills are being improved.

News.Az