Azerbaijan Land Forces formations hold command-staff exercises

In accordance with the combat training plan for the current year, command-staff exercises are being conducted with the involvement of the Azerbaijan Land Forces formations, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The formations and units involved in the exercises have been brought to the different levels of combat readiness and withdrawn to the reserve and designated areas. The command and control bodies have been deployed in the area.

The subunits’ activities on the fulfillment of tasks are being clarified on the map and reports on commanders’ decisions are being heard.

The main objectives of the command-staff exercises are to increase the managing and prompt decision-making skills of commanders while bringing subunits to the different levels of combat readiness, as well as to further improve the headquarters’ activities and interoperability between the subunits.

During the command-staff exercises, servicemen successfully fulfilled all the assigned tasks.

News.Az