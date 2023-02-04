Azerbaijan Land Forces perform practical shooting exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan of the Azerbaijan Land Forces for 2023, practical shooting exercises were performed with the use of small arms and sniper rifles, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The military personnel was informed about the safety rules and classes on improving their theoretical knowledge were held before the shooting.

At the training grounds, the servicemen, having familiarized themselves with the shooting conditions, successfully fulfilled the tasks of bringing weapons into the state of combat readiness, as well as detecting and destroying the targets of an imaginary enemy.

During practical shooting exercises conducted in field conditions, the main attention was paid to improving the ability of military personnel to destroy targets with accurate fire by properly observing the rules of aiming.

News.Az