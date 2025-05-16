Azerbaijan, Latvia eye deeper economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Latvia held discussions on expanding opportunities for economic cooperation, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Deputy Minister Anar Akhundov and the Latvian Minister of Agriculture, Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission, Armands Krauze, News.Az reports.

The meeting emphasized the role of mutual official visits and previous meetings in expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia. It was noted that the diversification of economic and trade relations is one of the priority areas of our economic agenda and various mechanisms are being applied to develop cooperation in this area. In this regard, the Intergovernmental Commission is an effective platform.

The parties considered opportunities for expanding cooperation in various areas of the economy, including the agricultural sector, water management, and forestry.

