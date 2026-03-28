Utku Bengisu: "There is significant potential in introducing Azerbaijani products to African markets"

Utku Bengisu, President of the World Cooperation Industries (WCI) Forum, highlighted the existing significant potential in introducing Azerbaijani products to African markets.

On the sidelines of the Blue Economy Summit in the Turkish city of Trabzon on Saturday, the WCI president hailed good cooperation between Azerbaijan and African nations, News.Az reports, citing The Caspian Post .

"In Trabzon, I delivered a presentation on the future of the African economy and the opportunities to expand exports and trade with Africa, particularly in light of the ongoing challenges surrounding port access. There is a clear need for new initiatives related to Africa, especially in Azerbaijan. I am aware that African-Azerbaijani cooperation format has already been established. This June, we will be taking a joint Turkish-Azerbaijani delegation to Ghana," he said.

"During this visit, we will bring together business leaders from Türkiye and Azerbaijan with buyers in Ghana. We see significant potential in introducing products manufactured in Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, to African markets," Bengisu emphasized.

The WCI president also highlighted the rapid development of the Turkic world.

"The Turkic world is growing and developing rapidly. It is no longer as it once was. Today, the Turkic world is more interconnected, more productive, and increasingly dynamic. Its industry is advancing, its trade is expanding, and its export capacity is strengthening," he stated.

"With the emergence of new corridors and trade routes, Türkiye will play a vital role in ensuring that products from the Turkic world reach African markets. In this context, Türkiye’s current trade volume of $37.5 billion will serve as an opportunity not only for itself but also for its partners across the Turkic world," Bengisu said.

He added: "A visitor from Gambia who comes here will also become acquainted with Azerbaijan. Likewise, a Kenyan visitor will gain familiarity with Kazakhstan. At an event we organized last year, a young entrepreneur from Kazakhstan successfully exported to Kenya for the first time in his life. This represents a meaningful step forward in strengthening the Turkic world’s export presence in Africa."