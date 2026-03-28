Azerbaijan, Türkiye establish Joint Media Commission to fight disinformation - PHOTO
A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Department of Public Relations of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Türkiye.
Within the framework of the Stratcom Summit 26, the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ahmad Ismayilov, and the Head of the Department of Public Relations of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye, Burhanettin Duran, held a bilateral meeting, News.Az reports.
During the meeting, discussions focused on further expanding the existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of media, particularly strengthening joint efforts in combating disinformation. It was emphasized that the transformations taking place in the global information space, as well as the growing impact of fake and manipulative content, make closer coordination and systematic cooperation between state institutions essential.
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