Azerbaijan, Türkiye establish Joint Media Commission to fight disinformation - PHOTO

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A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Department of Public Relations of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Türkiye.

Within the framework of the Stratcom Summit 26, the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ahmad Ismayilov, and the Head of the Department of Public Relations of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye, Burhanettin Duran, held a bilateral meeting, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, discussions focused on further expanding the existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of media, particularly strengthening joint efforts in combating disinformation. It was emphasized that the transformations taking place in the global information space, as well as the growing impact of fake and manipulative content, make closer coordination and systematic cooperation between state institutions essential.

At the end of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding titled “On the Establishment of the Joint Working Commission and Committees of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint Media Platform between the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Department of Public Relations of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Türkiye” was signed. The document envisions further deepening institutional cooperation between the parties, improving joint operational mechanisms, and strengthening coordination.

News.Az