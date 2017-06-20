Azerbaijan, Latvia hail development of bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new stage of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia in economic and technical spheres has been hailed at the Baku hosted 7th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

In his remarks, the Azerbaijani co-chair of the Commission, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyngulu Baghirov praised the bilateral trade well as cooperation in the field of environmental protection, AzerTag reports. He said the two countries signed a relevant agreement on cooperation and took significant steps to further enhance the relations.

The Latvian co-chair of the Commission, Transport Minister Uldis Augulis noted that bilateral relations between the two countries are based on the principles of mutual friendship and partnership.

He hailed the importance of reciprocal official visits and high-level meetings in the expansion of cooperation.

Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov said the negotiations held today are indicative of excellent relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

The successful development of diplomatic relations between the two countries was also hailed at the meeting.

The meeting featured discussions on a number of issues, including the expansion of bilateral trade and investment ties, as well as enhancement of cooperation in transport, communications, energy, agriculture, tourism, culture and environmental protection areas.

News.Az

