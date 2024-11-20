Azerbaijan, Latvia mull green energy development

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and his Latvian counterpart Kaspars Meļņis held talks on potential cooperation in renewable energy during the ongoing COP29 climate conference in Baku.

The meeting focused on the significance of the energy initiatives under the COP29 presidency and Azerbaijan’s projects related to the production and export of "green" energy, emphasising their role in enhancing energy security and facilitating the global energy transition, News.Az reports, citing the Energy Ministry's press service.It was highlighted that, thanks to wind and solar energy projects, the share of renewable energy in Azerbaijan's installed electricity capacity is expected to rise to 33% by 2027, and to 35.5% by 2030.Additionally, the meeting included an extensive exchange of views on the supply of "green" energy and "green" gas from Azerbaijan and Central Asia to Europe and Türkiye, as well as the implementation of energy storage systems to improve the resilience of renewable energy sources.Latvia also shared its experience in renewable energy, and the potential for future collaboration in the energy sector was thoroughly discussed.

News.Az