Azerbaijan launches COP29 electronic visa portal

Azerbaijan has officially launched the COP29 electronic visa portal.

According to the UNFCCC secretariat, special entry visas will be issued through this online portal, as well as via Azerbaijani diplomatic missions and consulates abroad, News.Az reports.Visas for COP29 will be processed within three working days upon receipt of a complete online application or a submission to the Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad.Azerbaijan will host the COP29 climate conference this November, a decision made at the COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku is expected to welcome around 70,000 to 80,000 international guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin with its secretariat in Bonn.

News.Az