Azerbaijan launches first-ever rail transit cargo transportation from Zira Port - VIDEO

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) has launched the first-ever transit cargo transportation from the Zira Port.

"As part of the infrastructure development carried out by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) in 2023–2024, the Dubandi–Zira–Gurgan–Zira Port railway line (21 km) has been reconstructed, and a new 9 km railway line has been built between Gurgan and Zira Port," the company said in a statement, News.Az reports."This infrastructure development has made it possible to transport transit cargo by railway from Zira Port for the first time," the company noted.In the initial phase, approximately 13 thousand tons of cargo have been transported. A shipment of sulfur sent from Central Asia will be transported by train towards Europe.Overall, it is planned to transport 60 thousand tons of cargo per month by railway from Zira Port.In the next phase, the range of cargo types will be expanded, including the transportation of carbamide.The transportation of transit cargo by railway from Zira Port will facilitate faster cargo flows along the Middle Corridor and ensure operational efficiency.In addition to effectively organizing transit shipments, ADY actively works on the development of corridors passing through Azerbaijan, enhancing their competitiveness and attractiveness. For Azerbaijan, the Middle Corridor is the most strategically important transit corridor, which facilitates cargo transportation from East to West and vice versa. Azerbaijan is a key initiator in diversifying this corridor and establishing alternative branches.

