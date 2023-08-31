Azerbaijan launches first gas production from Absheron field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan on Thursday held a ceremony marking the first gas production from the "Absheron" gas and condensate field, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

“Today, a historically significant event for Azerbaijan is taking place – the ceremony marking the first gas production from the "Absheron" gas and condensate field,” the minister said.

Minister Jabbarov noted that the operation of the Absheron will play a crucial role in realizing Azerbaijan’s energy potential.

“The operation of the Absheron field will play a crucial role in realizing our nation's energy potential, facilitating the export of Azerbaijani gas to international markets and enhancing our country's economic resilience. We extend our gratitude and offer our best wishes for success to all those involved,” he added.

News.Az