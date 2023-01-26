Azerbaijan launches “Heydar Aliyev-100” video project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Committee on Work with Diaspora launched a new video project - “Heydar Aliyev - 100” as part of the “Year of Heydar Aliyev”, News.Az reports.

The project will focus on for the meetings of outstanding statesman Heydar Aliyev with the World Azerbaijanis, national leader’s appeals and recommendations addressed to Azerbaijanis living abroad, the care shown by Great Leader towards the historical figures, his speeches on the topic of South Azerbaijan.

The video project will also cover interesting memories of members of Azerbaijani communities with whom the great leader met during foreign visits. Video shootings are carried out both in Azerbaijan and foreign countries.

The “Heydar Aliyev - 100” video project aroused great interest among members of diaspora.

News.Az