Aldar to build 9,000 affordable rental units in Abu Dhabi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Abu Dhabi’s leading developer, Aldar Properties, has announced a major expansion of its real estate portfolio with a project to construct 9,000 new affordable housing units dedicated specifically for leasing.

This initiative, confirmed on April 20, 2026, aims to meet the surging demand from mid-income professionals and young families in the UAE capital, News.Az reports, citing AGBI.

The project marks a significant step in the emirate's strategy to diversify its property market, offering high-quality living options at competitive price points across key investment zones.

The new residential units will be distributed across several strategically important locations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and the Al Shamkha area. Aldar plans to implement innovative property management approaches, focusing on long-term rentals and the creation of sustainable communities with robust infrastructure.

Experts note that this shift toward "affordable luxury" and a rental-heavy model will provide Aldar with a stable recurring income stream while supporting the Abu Dhabi government's efforts to retain global talent by lowering the cost of living.

The rollout of these 9,000 units will occur in phases, with the first blocks expected to be commissioned in the coming years. Beyond residential space, the developments will feature integrated co-working spaces, fitness centers, and community hubs tailored to the needs of modern tenants. This move by Aldar confirms a broader trend in the UAE real estate market: a transition from purely luxury sales toward building a balanced urban environment that is accessible to a wider segment of the population.

News.Az