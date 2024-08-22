Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan launches joint military drills with Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan launches joint military drills with Kazakhstan

The Azerbaijani and Kazakh combined tactical-special exercise, Altyn Kyran-2024 (Golden Eagle-2024), has commenced in the Dzungaria Alatau highlands, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

As planned, servicemen from the participating countries hit the ground running, tackling reconnaissance tasks in the challenging mountainous terrain.

On the first day of the exercise, participants were given the lowdown on the ins and outs of using mountaineering equipment, tackling challenging terrain, administering first aid at high altitude, and getting the injured out of harm's way.

The exercise primarily focuses on sharpening personnel's skills of the trade for carrying out combat missions and taking the combat capability of the units to the next level.

