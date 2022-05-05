Azerbaijan launches ‘labor and employment’ subsystem

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has launched the ‘Labor and Employment’ subsystem, which ensures the transition to a new important stage of reforms in the sphere of labor and employment.

At a press conference held Thursday, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev said that social reforms carried out upon the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev also cover the areas of labor and employment, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that numerous projects have been implemented to transfer employment and management services in this area to an electronic format, in the context of widespread introduction of innovative solutions, in recent years in Azerbaijan.

"Today, with the launch of the ‘Labor and Employment’ subsystem, Azerbaijan is entering a new and important stage of reforms in the sphere of labor and employment,” Aliyev added.

The deputy minister emphasized that the new subsystem provides for fundamental changes in labor relations.

News.Az