Azerbaijan, Lebanon discuss ways of developing bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Lebanon have discussed ways of developing the bilateral relations as ambassador Aghasalim Shukurov met with the speaker of the Lebanese parliament Nabih Berri, AzerTag reports.

They also discussed prospects for improving inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The ambassador provided detailed information about Armenia's occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories, as well as the current state of negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the dispute.

News.Az

News.Az