Azerbaijan lifts pre-entry PCR test requirement

The requirement to submit the result of COVID-19 PCR testing for citizens arriving in Azerbaijan has been canceled.

The Cabinet of Ministers made a relevant decision on April 14.

According to the resolution, from April 15, the requirement to submit a document confirming a negative PCR test result for COVID-19 for entry into the country will be canceled, and passengers of domestic flights won’t be required to provide this document.

Meanwhile, passengers of the regular bus trips on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route across Iran also won’t be required to submit the above document.


