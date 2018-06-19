Azerbaijan listed among countries actively cooperating with UN special rapporteurs on human rights

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 38th session of the UN Human Rights Council started on June 18, 2018.

At the opening ceremony, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, presented his latest assessment of human rights situation worldwide.

During his speech, the High Commissioner criticized the current state of human rights in a number of countries around the world and listed the states that were hesitant to cooperate with the Office headed by him during the four-year period and with the UN Special Rapporteurs.

The High Commissioner also listed the names of 19 countries that were openly and actively cooperating with UN special rapporteurs on human rights and responded positively to their visit. These countries are the countries that have hosted more than 5 UN human rights rapporteurs in their country over the last five years.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan was mentioned among the indicated countries. Other countries in the list are the USA, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Great Britain, Chile, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Honduras, Italy, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia and Ukraine.

It should be noted that at the opening of the 35th session of the Human Rights Council in June of the last year the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights pointed out Azerbaijan as one of the few countries presenting reports to UN's respective human rights bodies in the timely manner.

