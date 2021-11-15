Azerbaijan logs 1,972 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 1,072 more COVID-19 cases over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Nov.15.

Some 1,229 patients have recovered, and 26 others have died in the country in the last 24 hours.

Up until now, 561,925 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 523,660 of them have recovered, and 7,471 people have died. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 30,794.

Over the past day, 6,803 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,367,119.

News.Az