Azerbaijan logs 34 fresh coronavirus cases over past day

Azerbaijan has confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases, 27 recoveries, and no death case over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 793 140 with 783 267 recoveries and 9 717 deaths.

Treatment of 156 others is underway. A total of 6 952 119 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az