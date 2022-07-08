Azerbaijan logs 59 fresh coronavirus cases over the past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 59 fresh coronavirus cases, 26 recoveries, and no death cases over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 793,605 with 783,576 recoveries and 9,719 deaths.

Treatment of 310 others is underway. A total of 6 981,903 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.









News.Az