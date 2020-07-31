Azerbaijan made significant progress in suppressing COVID-19, says WHO representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

The experts of the World Health Organisation (WHO) highly appreciated Azerbaijan's large financial and human investment in the fight against COVID-19, the widespread use of digital tools for disease surveillance and public communication, and Azerbaijan's success in improving services for COVID-19 patients, said the WHO representative in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci.

"According to the final findings of the current mission of the WHO, Azerbaijan has made significant progress controlling coronavirus spike and a large set of the recommendations of the WHO mission arrived in March has been implemented”, Hande Harmanci noted.

"The mission's recommendations will help to develop areas that are improving. The 10-day mission of the WHO recommends improving data collection and analysis and strengthening contact tracking and testing strategies to support COVID-19 control measures in Azerbaijan. This week marks six months since WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern, the highest level of alarm under international law. The current planning of this mission has provided an opportunity to review the work being done in Azerbaijan on pandemic prevention measures from an epidemiological, clinical, and communication perspective, and to see how we can use the knowledge, which we have gained, in the coming months”, Harmanci added.

