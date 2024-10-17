Azerbaijan marks 4 years since liberation of Fuzuli from Armenian occupation

Azerbaijan marks 4 years since liberation of Fuzuli from Armenian occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Azerbaijan marks Fuzuli City Day, celebrating four years since the city’s liberation from the Armenian occupation.

Along with Fuzuli city, 7 other settlements of the district - Gochahmadli, Chiman, Juvarli, Pirahmadli, Musabayli, Ishiqli, and Dadali villages were cleared of occupiers on October 17, 2020, News.Az reports.The Fuzuli operation was one of the most significant battles on the southeastern front during the Second Karabakh War for the Azerbaijani Army.Armenian forces fled the area after suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment.Moreover, breaking through several defense lines on Fuzuli's former contact line created extensive opportunities for the Azerbaijani Army to advance along the southern front.Fuzuli, one of Azerbaijan's large settlements, was founded in 1827. The district of Fuzuli was established in 1930 based on the settlement called Garabulag and named Garyagin. The district center was Garyagin town, encompassing villages along Gozluchay, Kondalanchay, Araz, and on both sides of the Fuzuli-Aghdam highway. In 1959, on the occasion of the 400th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli, the district was renamed Fuzuli. The district's area is 1,386 square kilometers, including the city and 78 villages.On August 23, 1993, as a result of the Armenian Armed Forces' attack on the district, Fuzuli city and 58 villages were occupied.Fuzuli district is rich in historical and religious monuments, especially mausoleums. Along with other settlements, the Fuzuli district was subjected to vandalism during the Armenian occupation. Houses and historical monuments in the district were completely destroyed, and even trees were cut down.According to the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023, Fuzuli City Day is celebrated solemnly every year on October 17.

News.Az