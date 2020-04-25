Azerbaijan marks 49th anniversary of Military Lyceum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski hosted an event to mark its 49th anniversary, the Defense Ministry reported Saturday.

In the beginning, the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and shehids (martyrs) who fell in the battles for independence and territorial integrity of the country was honored with observing a minute of silence. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the event, speakers spoke about the history of the establishment of a military-educational institution, its graduates, who were distinguished by their special heroism and the work being carried out at the lyceum.

At the end of the event, cadets who have distinguished themselves in their studies were awarded diplomas and valuable gifts.

News.Az

