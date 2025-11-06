Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan marks Karabakh victory anniversary with nationwide military marches - PHOTOS

Azerbaijan marks Karabakh victory anniversary with nationwide military marches - PHOTOS
Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Marches accompanied by military orchestras have been held across the central streets, avenues, and squares of Baku, Sumgayit, Nakhchivan, Khankendi, Shusha, and Lachin to mark the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War.

Before the marches began, participants observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the motherland, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was performed, followed by patriotic songs and stirring military marches. Orchestras drew enthusiastic applause and heartfelt appreciation from citizens gathered along the routes.

