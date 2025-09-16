Azerbaijan’s historic victory: Restoring justice, sovereignty, and national pride

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 44-day Patriotic War, waged under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, stands as one of the most defining moments in Azerbaijan’s modern history. It was not simply a military campaign; it was the culmination of the Azerbaijani people’s centuries-long struggle for freedom, justice, and self-determination. This victory is rightly regarded as the pinnacle of that struggle — the moment when national pride was reborn, sovereignty was fully restored, and historical justice was finally upheld.

For almost three decades, over 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territory remained under Armenian occupation. This period was marked by immense suffering. More than one million Azerbaijanis were forced to flee their homes, becoming refugees and internally displaced persons. Their cities, towns, and villages were systematically destroyed or burned to the ground. Thousands of cultural and historical monuments — mosques, cemeteries, museums, libraries — were desecrated or erased, part of a deliberate attempt to eradicate the cultural presence of Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands.

Armenia’s actions during this period went far beyond simple territorial occupation. They constituted gross violations of international law and the norms of civilized behavior. Systematic crimes against humanity, acts of ethnic cleansing, and even genocide were carried out. For years, Armenia defied countless UN Security Council resolutions and international calls to withdraw from Azerbaijani lands, choosing instead to entrench its occupation and expand its military presence.

Despite this, Azerbaijan remained committed to pursuing a peaceful resolution to the conflict through negotiations and international diplomacy. Time and again, Baku extended a hand of peace, seeking a solution that would avoid bloodshed. Yet Armenia persistently rejected constructive dialogue, clinging to its illegal occupation and even making new territorial claims. This left Azerbaijan with no viable path but to act. When Armenian armed forces launched yet another series of provocations and attacks on civilians in the autumn of 2020, they crossed a red line. In response, Azerbaijan initiated counter-offensive operations to defend its people and liberate its lands.

Under the wise and decisive leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces demonstrated extraordinary courage and military skill. In just 44 days, our heroic army overwhelmed the enemy, liberating vast territories that had been under occupation for nearly thirty years. The liberation of Shusha — the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and a city of profound historical and spiritual significance — marked the decisive moment of the war. Following the capture of Shusha, Armenia was left with no choice but to sign a capitulation agreement on November 10, 2020. With that, Azerbaijan achieved not only a military victory but also a political and moral triumph of historic proportions.

The scale of Armenian crimes, both during the war and throughout the years of occupation, is staggering. During the 44-day conflict, Armenian forces repeatedly targeted civilian areas with deliberate intent, committing war crimes and acts of terror. Villages were reduced to ashes, thousands of innocent people were killed or maimed, and civilian infrastructure was systematically destroyed. These atrocities were not new — they were part of a decades-long pattern of violence. The occupation of Karabakh and surrounding districts was accompanied by mass deportations, the burning of entire towns, the destruction of cemeteries, and the looting of cultural heritage.

Among these crimes, the Khojaly genocide remains the darkest chapter. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian forces, aided by foreign mercenaries, slaughtered 613 civilians in the town of Khojaly, including women, children, and the elderly. Families were annihilated in a single night. This horrific act was not merely an attack on Azerbaijan but a crime against all humanity. The Khojaly massacre became a symbol of Armenia’s brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing and its contempt for international humanitarian law.

Today, Azerbaijan continues to seek accountability for these crimes. In recent months, open court proceedings have been underway against Armenian individuals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and acts of terrorism. On September 12, hearings resumed against key figures such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. These individuals face a wide range of charges under Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, including planning and waging aggressive war, genocide, mass extermination of civilians, forced displacement, torture, terrorism, creating illegal armed groups, and attempting to violently overthrow the constitutional order.

These trials are of profound significance. They are not merely legal proceedings — they are an act of historical reckoning, a step toward ensuring that the truth about Armenia’s crimes is recognized globally. Through meticulous evidence collection and presentation, Azerbaijan is building a case that exposes the full scope of the atrocities committed during the occupation. By holding these individuals accountable, Azerbaijan sends a powerful message: justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied.

The outcome of the 44-day war transformed the geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus. After thirty years of injustice, a new reality emerged — one defined by Azerbaijan’s strength and determination. The victory revitalized not only the physical territories that were liberated but also the spirit of the Azerbaijani people. It demonstrated that with unity, courage, and a just cause, even the most entrenched occupation can be overcome.

Today, Azerbaijan is focused on rebuilding and reviving the liberated territories. Massive reconstruction projects are underway, ranging from infrastructure development to the restoration of historical and cultural monuments. Smart villages and smart cities are being designed to bring modernity and sustainability to regions that had been devastated by war. Roads, schools, hospitals, and entire communities are being built from scratch, symbolizing the rebirth of these lands. The return of displaced families to their ancestral homes has already begun, bringing life back to towns and villages that were once desolate.

These efforts are not only about physical reconstruction. They are about restoring dignity and ensuring that the crimes of the past are never forgotten. Every rebuilt home and every repopulated village stands as a testament to the resilience of the Azerbaijani people and a reminder to the world of what was endured. International visitors who come to the liberated territories can see both the destruction left behind by Armenia and the incredible progress being made by Azerbaijan. This contrast tells a powerful story of justice and renewal.

The victory of 2020 also carries a lesson for future generations. It shows that no occupation or aggression can last forever. The Azerbaijani people have proven that through unity and determination, even the gravest injustices can be corrected. This war was not only about borders or military strategy — it was about the very survival of a nation’s identity and culture. It was about ensuring that future generations can live free on their ancestral lands.

Looking forward, Azerbaijan remains committed to building lasting peace in the region. True peace, however, cannot be achieved through silence or denial. It must be built on accountability, justice, and mutual respect. Armenia’s crimes will continue to be documented and shared with the international community, ensuring that the world never forgets what happened.

The 44-day Patriotic War will be remembered not just in Azerbaijan’s history but also in the broader history of global politics as a striking example of delayed justice finally being achieved. For the Azerbaijani people, it is a source of pride and a symbol of what can be accomplished when a nation unites around a just cause. For the world, it is a reminder that strength combined with righteousness can triumph over aggression.

As liberated territories rise from the ashes and families return to rebuild their lives, the legacy of this victory grows stronger. The story of Azerbaijan’s struggle and triumph serves as an inspiration — proof that even after decades of hardship, a people’s will cannot be broken. This is more than a national victory; it is a universal testament to resilience, justice, and the enduring power of hope.

By Rovshan Sayyaroglu

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

