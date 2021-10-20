Azerbaijan marks one year since liberation of Zangilan from Armenian occupation

Azerbaijan marks one year since liberation of Zangilan from Armenian occupation

Azerbaijan marks one year since liberation of Zangilan from Armenian occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Azerbaijan marks the first anniversary of the liberation of the Zangilan city from the Armenian occupation.

On October 20, 2020, President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev, announced the liberation of Zangilan city and six other villages of the district - Havali, Zarnali, Mammadbayli, Hakari, Sharifan, Mughanli.

Along with Zangilan city and six villages, Dordchinar, Kurdlar, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli, Garghabazar, Ashaghi Veysalli, Yukhari Aybasanli villages of the Fuzuli district, Sarafsha, Hasangaydi, Fughanli, Imambaghi, Dash Veysalli, Aghtapa, Yarahmadli villages of the Jabrayil disctrict, Aghjakand, Mulkudara, Dashbashi, Gunashli (previously Norashen), Chinarli villages of the Khojavend district were also cleared of Armenian invaders on October 20.

The glorious tricolor flag of Azerbaijan was raised in the liberated territories.

On December 23, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the liberated Zangilan district. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief raised the glorious Azerbaijani flag in Zangilan.

Currently, the first "Smart Village" pilot project is being implemented in Zangilan. The project covers the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Agali villages of the district.

According to the relevant decrees signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 25, 2020, and June 24, 2021, a group of servicemen was awarded the medal “For the liberation of Zangilan” for demonstrating courage and bravery.

News.Az