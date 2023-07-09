Azerbaijan may plan to resume activity of its diplomatic mission in Iran if security is fully guaranteed - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Suspension of activity of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran was related to security issues, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists, News.az reports.

Mr. Bayramov noted that the Azerbaijani side has specific demands and expectations in this direction: "During the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Iranian Foreign Minister, it was also mentioned that the investigation is ongoing. Of course, the Azerbaijani side expects the most serious punishment for the guilty. But if the security of our embassy is fully guaranteed, it can be planned to resume the activity of the diplomatic mission."

Note that the terrorist attack was carried out on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The attacker opened fire from a machine gun at the diplomatic mission security post, the head of the security service was killed, and two embassy employees were wounded.

News.Az