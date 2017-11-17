Azerbaijan may recognize media outlets financed from abroad as foreign agents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MP Agil Abbas has proposed to adopt a law that provides for the recognition of the media outlets financed from abroad as foreign agents.

He made the proposal at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee for Cultural Issues, Trend reports.

In turn, Rafael Huseynov, chairman of the committee, said this may be done both in the form of adoption of a separate law and in the form of an addition to the existing laws.

On Nov. 15, amendments were made in laws in Russia that make it possible to recognize the media outlets financed from abroad as foreign agents.

News.Az

News.Az