Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, AZERTAC, and AzTV release joint statement

Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, AZERTAC and AzTV have released a joint statement in connection with the death of journalists as a result of a mine explosion.

Film crews of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) and Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) operate in the liberated territories. These groups are filming settlements destroyed by the Armenian armed forces in the liberated territories.

“On June 4, a vehicle carrying the film crew members hit an anti-tak mine planted on the road in the village of Susuzlug, Kalbajar. As a result, AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov were killed, and others wounded,” said the statement.

