Azerbaijan MES takes measures to extinguish the fire in Sumgayit

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan is taking measures to extinguish the fire in the Azersun Industrial Park located in Haji Zeynalabdin settlement of Sumgayit, the Ministry told News.az.

The State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Civil Defense Troops, relevant forces of Sumgayit Regional Center and 2 helicopters of the Aviation Detachment were involved in the firefighting measures.

Urgent measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the fire to a wider area.

Additional information will be provided.

