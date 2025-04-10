Azerbaijan, Moldova engage in talks on renewable energy, decarbonization

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Vladimir Bolea.

Vladimir Bolea is also the co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The meeting focused on the importance of cooperation between SOCAR and Moldovan energy companies, exploring prospects for expanding bilateral relations, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

Both sides emphasized Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Europe's energy security and the value of regional cooperation in natural gas supply.

Discussions also addressed trade in oil, gas, and petroleum products, as well as renewable energy, decarbonization, and other areas of mutual interest.

