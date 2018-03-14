Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss development of cooperation in variety of fields

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade has met President of the Parliament of Montenegro Ivan Brajović, AzerTag reports.

They discussed the role of Azerbaijan in ensuring the energy security of Europe, as well as cooperation between the two countries which gives contributions to development of bilateral beneficial cooperation.

They parties noted both countries support each other within the international organizations, adding Azerbaijan and Montenegro show interest to realizing the joint projects in the fields of transport, investment, tourism, trade.

They stressed the importance of reciprocal visits, exchange of experience between the businessmen in establishing and developing the direct bonds.

The parties also emphasized the significance of solving the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the norms of international law and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

