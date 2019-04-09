Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss prospects for developing relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Montenegro have discussed prospects for developing relations as Head of the State Protocol Department of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade met with newly appointed Chargé d'affaires of Montenegro Zeljko Radulovic.

Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade wished every success to Zeljko Radulovic during his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

Noting that the diplomatic representation of Montenegro has started to operate in Azerbaijan, Zeljko Radulovic stated that he will spare no efforts to develop cooperation between the two counties. In this regard, he presented the letter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro to Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade on the opening of the diplomatic representation in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

