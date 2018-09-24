Azerbaijan, Montenegro mull military co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Montenegro Predrag Boskovic, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on Sept. 24.

The delegation arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018, according to Trend.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between the countries and stressed the great potential for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in many areas, including in the military sphere.

Underlining the importance of the visit of the Montenegrin Minister of Defense to Baku with a delegation to participate in the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018, Colonel General Hasanov noted that this would be a new impetus to the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

In his turn, Boskovic, noting that relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro are based on friendly relations, and his country is an essential partner of Azerbaijan, especially emphasized the importance of such meetings in terms of expanding bilateral relations, as well as cooperation in the military sphere.

Then, the sides held an extensive exchange of views on issues of international and regional security, as well as the prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation.

News.Az

