Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for inter-parliamentary cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Visiting the Kingdom of Morocco, Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports Adil Aliyev has met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco Rachid Talbi El Alami and President of Morocco's House of Councillors Enaam Mayara, News.az reports.

Noting the religious and cultural values shared by the countries, Adil Aliyev emphasized the importance of the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco. He also highlighted the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev`s contributions to the development of Azerbaijan-Morocco relations.

The Deputy Speaker emphasized that National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s wise policy is being successfully continued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, saying that under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army crushed the enemy in the 44-day Patriotic War and restored the country’s territorial integrity. Adil Aliyev provided insight into the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated Azerbaijani lands.

Recalling his participation in the Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis special session dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco Rachid Talbi El Alami, said that the work done by the Great Leader for the country and people is an example to the world.

Speaking about the inter-parliamentary relations, Morocco's House of Councillors Speaker Naam Mayara emphasized the special role of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, created at the initiative of Azerbaijan, in terms of developing of these ties between the two states.

The parties also extensively discussed the issues of mutual cooperation within International parliamentary organizations.

Azerbaijani MPs Mahir Abbaszade, Jeyhun Mammadov and Azerbaijan's ambassador to Morocco Nazim Samadov were also present at the meeting.

News.Az